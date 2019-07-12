Man and woman arrested on drug charges in Edmonson County

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

The stop began in Brownsville after a deputy pulled over Cody Browning for failing to use his turn signal.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted the deputy, who performed a search and found hydrocodone, oxycodone, marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Browning will face three drug possession charges, as well as one charge of paraphernalia possession.

Brandy Lindsey, a passenger in the vehicle, will also face one charge or paraphernalia possession.

