2 men dead, woman critically injured in Elizabethtown shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabethtown after two men were found dead and a woman was critically injured.

Police were called at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Patterson Street where two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to Elizabethtown PD Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the men have not been released.

The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Denhem said she was in critical condition.

Denhem said the shooting appeared to have happened at a nearby apartment complex and the woman drove to Patterson Street to try and get help.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

