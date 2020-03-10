2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 2 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Beshear said a 60-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman tested positive in Harrison County.

The total infected in Kentucky is now 8 positive cases with 5 infected in Harrison County, 2 in Fayette County and 1 in Jefferson County.

Beshear said there were links between all individuals in Harrison County.

He said more positive cases are to be expected, but preparations are being taken to protect Kentucky citizens.

 
