2-year-old Adair County boy accidentally shot in head

The Adair County Sheriff's Office responded to TJ Health Columbia for a complaint of a two-year-old boy who had fallen on glass, but had actually been shot in the head.

ACSO said the incident happened outside a home in Columbia. They said a five-year-old and the two-year-old found found a Kel-Tec P-32 pistol in an unlocked truck near the home. Officials said the gun accidentally fired, striking the two-year-old in the head.

The boy was taken from T.J. Health Columbia to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville where he is listed in stable condition.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident and the circumstances around it.