20% of people fail to show for Tuesday's free COVID-19 testing in Warren County

Warren County’s first drive-thru testing event came off smoothly Tuesday, but with one disappointing observation.

Warren County area health professionals were prepared to test up to 350 people who’d made appointments for the first free drive-thru testing clinic at South Warren High School, but 20 percent failed to show up, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“We tested 280 people today with no problems and could have easily tested twice as many. And we didn’t even utilize the third lane or third testing tent,”

Buchanon said in a text message. “The testing staff had 350 scheduled … We had 70 people who reserved slots that did not show up for the slots they’d reserved,” Buchanon said.

Testing was from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He noted that Warren County has been identified as a potential “hot spot” by the New York Times in its comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 statistics from around the nation.

The judge-executive said it’s increasingly important for everyone who might have been exposed to the virus to get tested along with others in their households and to self-quarantine until they get results that may clear them.

Tuesday’s free testing was the first large-scale testing effort in the county, which serves as a regional hub for retail and medical services and attracts visitors from within and without Warren County’s borders.

Buchanon said that the testing is expected to continue in the coming days but making an appointment for a test and breaking it without good cause is inexcusable.

“As Gov. Andy Beshear has said, ‘We can’t be doing that.’” “If you reserve your slot, and do not show up, you have kept someone else from being tested who needed to be tested,” Buchanon said. “So, if you reserve a time slot to be tested online, please keep that appointment. It's not fair to the person you've kept from being tested.”