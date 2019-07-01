2019 4th of July fireworks schedule for South Central Kentucky

Many places across South Central Kentucky are celebrating the 4th of July holiday with events happening this week. Here is a list of events where you can watch fireworks!

If you know of any additional locations, let us know! Send us a message on Facebook or email us at news@wbko.com.

Wednesday, July 3rd

Thunderfest presented by The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green- National Corvette Museum, Gates open at 4pm, 25 dollars a carload, fireworks at 9:30 (rain date July 4th).

Plum Springs Baptist Church- 2080 Plum Springs, Bowling Green Ky, fireworks at 9 pm-10 pm, The church asks you please sign up if you plan to attend.

Calvary Baptist Church, 3011 Elrod Road, Bowling Green ,Ky 6 pm- 9 pm.

Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave- 950 Mammoth Cave Road, Fireworks at 9 pm, parking at Raven's Cross Haunted Village.

Thursday, July 4th

Bowling Green Hot Rods Fourth of July Celebration- Bowling Green Ballpark, 6 pm-9 pm, tickets start at 8 dollars, children 2 and under get in for free.

Barren River Lake State Park hosted by the Friends of Barren River- Beach parking opens at 2 pm, free parking on the hill, tickets cost 10 dollars, fireworks at dark.

Green River Catfish Festival- July 4-6, Charles Black City Park. Fireworks July 4th around 9 pm (or at dark), 10 dollars. On the 4th and 5th gates open at 4 pm, rides open at 6 pm. On the 6th gates open 9am and rides open at 6 pm. A full list of events can be found at greenrivercatfishfestival.com .

Thunder Over Lewisburg- Lewisburg City Park. Hinton's 5th Annual Fireworks event, free to the public.

Friday, July 5th

KOA Campground Horse Cave, 489 Flint Ridge Rd, Horse Cave, KY. Fireworks start at 9pm, free to the public.

Southside Baptist Church 557 Memphis Junction Road Bowling Green, KY. Fireworks start at 7pm