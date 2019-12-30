2019 Ends Dry, Seasonably Chilly

After a soggy Sunday, sunshine returned late Monday. We'll stay dry for the final day of 2019 Tuesday. Temperatures remain near seasonal levels, topping out in the mid 40s. New Year's Day also looks rain-free and slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds one more time. The end of the week looks wet, though. Showers take over Thursday, with rain chances sticking around through Friday into at least early Saturday. Another shot of cooler air comes our way this weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cool

High 45, Low 30, winds W-15

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Mostly Sunny and Seasonable

High 48, Low 38, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Breezy & Warmer with Rain Likely

High 51, Low 46, winds S-12