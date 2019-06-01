2019 Glasgow Highland Games

For 34 years people from not only the country but the nation travel to Glasgow for the Scottish Highland Games.

"I come for fun, joy, happiness, and a good Scotch," said Dr. John Mather, from Aberdeen, Scotland.

This weekend marks the 34th year for the Glasgow Highland Games taking place at Barren River Lake State Park.

"There are two things the Scottish games are all about. First is the athletic competition and as you can see it is very exciting and secondly is the great music," said Robert Harrison, president of the Glasgow Highland Games board of directors.

84 athletes competed in the games this year consisting of the caber toss , weight throw, hammer toss, and tug of war.

"I've competed for a couple of years. I feel really happy because I've never won really," said Maggie Dixon, amateur ax throwing 1st place winner.

Those who qualify will compete in the World Games in Scotland this September in front of Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

The games continue Sunday at 9:00 a.m.