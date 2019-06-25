2019 Gold Rush Rally comes to the National Corvette Museum

The 2019 Gold Rush Rally visited the National Corvette Museum Tuesday as they traveled to the second stop of their nine-day rally.

Gold Rush Rally generates anywhere between 75 to 100 cars, each with a team of two drivers.

The rally began last Saturday in Miami, and will conclude with a finale in Austin, Texas this Sunday.

The rally features a variety of luxury and exotic cars, including a two-million dollar Pagani Huayra, a “unicorn” of cars, and a rare sight not only on city roads, but driving cross-country as well.

Johnny Valencia, Gold Rush Rally events manager, talked about the popularity of the street machines. “These cars bring smiles to so many people’s faces, young and old, and this could potentially be the cars that are on the posters on the walls for people.”

The rally celebrates eleven years with the route changing each year, and all participating cars are personally owned.

This will be the first year that the rally has visited the National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park.

Events like the one Tuesday are set up along the route to give fans from a variety of areas the opportunity to view the cars.

For more information on the remaining stops of the rally, registration, and participation visit goldrushrally.com.

