2019 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest Winners Announced

"Things that Fly" theme comes to life through written and visual interpretation

The Kentucky Division of Conservation, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau, recently honored the winners of the 2019 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest.

The contests’ theme, Things That Fly, helped students from across the state learn more about the importance of wildlife in Kentucky.

The students used that knowledge and transformed it into creative artwork and essays.

Winners listed below will be recognized by their local conservation districts.

Winning posters can be viewed here.

The Conservation Writing Contest, which was introduced in 1944, is for students grade six through 12.

The state and area winners are:

State 1st Place: Ryan Maynard, Taylor County High School

State 2nd Place: Lavery Malena Hughes, Barren County High School

State 3rd Place: Maggie Durbin, Lee County High School

Area 1: Luis Driver, Graves County High School

Area 2: Madi Harrison, Todd County Middle School

Area 3: Emma Sanders, Cub Run Elementary School

Area 4: Lilly Mooney, Mooney’s Home School (Bullitt County)

Area 5: Adam Derico, Pendleton County High School

Area 6: Jackson Day, Burgin Middle School (Mercer County)

Area 7: Destiny Adams, Rockcastle County High School

Area 8: Emma Hill, Simons Middle School (Fleming County)

Area 9: Morgan Blakley, Harlan County High School

The Jim Claypool Art Contest was introduced in 1974 and is for students in grades one through five.

The state and area winners are:

State 1st Place: Kylee Montgomery, Argilite Elementary School (Greenup County)

State 2nd Place: Molly Spencer, Hanson Elementary School (Hopkins County)

State 3rd Place: Maya Munoz, Southwest Elementary School (Calloway County)

Area 1: Austin Lyles, Central Elementary School (Marshall County)

Area 2: Amelia Brown, Burns Elementary School (Daviess County)

Area 3: Autumn Arnett, Green County Intermediate School

Area 4: Vance Boyd, Simpsonville Elementary School (Shelby County)

Area 5: Emerson Whitaker, Campbellsburg Elementary School (Henry County)

Area 6: Ella Kirkpatrick, Waynesburg Elementary School (Lincoln County)

Area 7: Kamilla Marcum, East Bernstadt Independent School (Laurel County)

Area 8: Mia Estep, Highland Elementary School (Johnson County)

Area 9: Molleigh Gibson, Mountain View Elementary School (Leslie County)