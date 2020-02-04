2019 United Way 'Live United' Awards

The United Way of Southern Kentucky held their annual live united awards honoring companies and organizations that gave back to their communities in 2019.

The finalists for this year's awards were:

Logan Aluminum

"It's an honor to be a finalist for the Live United award, there's so many great organizations and companies that partner with United Way to make a great impact on our community," said Kim Maxwell with Logan Aluminum.

U.S. Bank

"Very humbling to be an honoree and nominee for Live United, this is a great community and we just want to keep making it stronger," said Craig Browning with U.S. Bank.

and Murphy Construction

"We're honored to be a finalist but I'm somewhat disappointed because I know there's a whole lot of other companies that could participate," said Mike Murphy with Murphy's Construction.

Those impacted by United Way's giving organizations spoke about the positive changes throughout their communities.

"Every dollar that you guys give, to Live United and the programs that they help support. I'm just one person that it has touched. I can be the best mom I can be, my kids are ready for school. Thank you guys very much for this," said Shooting Star Award winner, Kristina Anderson.

WBKO was also honored for our partnership with United Way.

The overall winner for their dedication and contributions to their community was Logan Aluminum.

"I mean it's pretty amazing, we were up against some great competition with U.S Bank and the Murphy Construction group, but I'm just happy for our employees, the hard work that they put into giving back to our community paid off for them," said Maxwell.

Ensuring another year of United Way's selfless giving to South Central Kentucky.