2019 Realtors Hope for Homeless Glow Run

On Thursday Realtors Hope for Homeless held their annual Glow Run.

This is the 6th year for the event, and you could either walk a 3K or do the family run 5K. And if you "showed your glow" well enough, you were eligible for a costume contest, with first place winning $150.

These events allow the Hope for Homeless program to increase their food donations to help families in need.

"Well this has been a record breaking year and actually each year has broken the record from the previous year. With our sponsors and our community support we're just growing and growing and growing," said 2019 Realtors Community Service Committee, Beth Wheeler. "During our hope for homeless event we were able to purchase 766,000 servings of food for the community so we may be able with this event don't know for a couple of days but we may be able to go over a million this year."

The Realtors Community Service Committee says these donations are especially important as some families struggle with food insecurity during the winter months.