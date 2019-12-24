Salvation Army 2019 Red Kettle Campaign comes to a close

The Salvation Army placed their iconic red buckets out on Black Friday and Christmas Eve marks the last day you'll be seeing the buckets out until next year.

One man has been volunteering for the salvation army for 41 years and even took some time during the holidays to go out and ring a bell.

"For the grace of God I could be benefiting the salvation army and I just feel like it is the thing to do," said George Spence, volunteer.

Even on Christmas Eve volunteers in Bowling Green rang their bells outside of Kroger and the mall all for a good cause.

"We can all wind up down there someday. Any person can rise and any person can fall so it shows the best of people," said Marty Hay Sheldon, volunteer.

This year the Salvation Army had a goal of raising 100,000 dollars but as of last week, they only raised around 50,000 dollars.

The annual red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's primary fundraiser that they use to operate year-round programs. According to Captian Cox, every dollar helps.

