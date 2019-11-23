2019 SKyPAC Gingerbread Homes For The Arts Festival was a huge success

"I like because, I like because, I like putting stuff together like creative," said participant, Mia Mojtkielewicz.

SKyPAC held their fifth annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts along with their annual community day in Bowling Green Saturday, Nov. 23.

Organizations and vendors from throughout the community gathered together for the holiday season. The gingerbread houses are typically 5 dollars each but a generous sponsor decided to foot the bill, making the event 100% free.

"Baird Private Wealth Management was kind enough to furnish well over 500 gingerbread house kits for people to create, that has been a great opportunity for us," said VP and Chief of External Affairs, Rob Hankins.

That impact shown in foot traffic, over 2,000 people attended the event.

"So we've had a number of things going on from pictures of Santa and Mrs.Claus, caricaturist, we've had Broadway the clown here with pictures so it's just a great opportunity for the entire family to come out and enjoy thee day and a great kick off for the holiday season," said Hankins.

And while the kids worked diligently, decorating away, they shared what they thought the Christmas season was all about.

"Umm...opening parents," said Mia Mojtkielewicz.

"Family," said Connor Mojtkielewicz.

"Being with my family," said Paisley Webster.

"The family and Jesus' birthday," said William Phillips.

Wishing you the very best this holiday season.

"During this time it's suppose to get cold so make sure you bring your jackets if you're coming anywhere that you have to go outside for and make sure to stay safe and Merry Christmas," said Phillips. "Next week is thanksgiving. And also happy thanks giving too!"