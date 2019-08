As of Friday night, all 6,500 tickets for the 15th St. Jude Dream Home giveaway have been sold.

The tickets were sold in record time and marks the fastest year to sell out.

If you have secured a ticket, there will still be Open Houses this weekend and next, on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

The drawing for the Dream Home will take place August 18 at 12 noon.