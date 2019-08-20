2019 St. Jude Dream Home winners tour house for first time

The winners of the 15th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took a tour of their new house for the first time on Tuesday.

Eddie and Patsy Wagoner of Bowling Green have participated in the giveaway since the beginning, in an effort to support St. Jude's mission.

The Wagoners have served the Woodburn and Bowling Green communities for years. Eddie has worked at the Hopkins Center nursing home for over 30 years. Patsy is a bus driver for Bowling Green Independent Schools.

The question on many people's minds -- will they be moving in?

"We want to -- we don't want to -- we want to; but right now, we just don't -- we just don't know," said Patsy.

"Again, I'm glad it's the 10 to 14 days that we have for the cooling off period," said Eddie.

"It's still just a shocker," said Patsy.

"To just kind of come down a little bit and then we can make the wisest decision," said Eddie.

Whatever they decide, the house was surely overwhelming to see for the first time.

The giveaway raised $650,000 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.