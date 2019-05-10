2019 Topper Walk - WKU students take their final walk down the Hill

As the official commencement ceremony of WKU, graduates from across all academic colleges were honored.

"It feels like the fastest four years of my life," said WKU Graduate Hannah Kay. "I just love that there's so many memories up and down The Hill and I just get to re-live them all one last time."

The celebration began with Topper Walk, where graduates take their final walk down the Hill on the Avenue of Champions.

"It's a good way to close these last four years for us, I think, and make us appreciate what all we've gone through to get here," said WKU Graduate Seirra Braden.

Special Recognition Ceremonies for each of WKU's five academic colleges' graduates will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in E.A. Diddle Arena where students will be individually recognized.

All ceremonies will held at E.A. Diddle Arena:

Gordon Ford College of Business @ 8:00 a.m.

Potter College of Arts and Letters @ 10:30 a.m.

Ogden College of Science and Engineering @ 1:00 p.m.

College of Education and Behavioral Sciences @ 3:30 p.m.

College of Health and Human Services @ 6:00 p.m.

