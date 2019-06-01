2019 Warren County Relay for Life

An estimated 1.7 million cancers will be in diagnosed in 2019 according to the American Cancer Society.

The fight for a cure never stops.

One person can make a difference. In May 1985, Dr. Gordon "Gordy" Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money to help the American Cancer Society with the nation's biggest health concern: cancer.

In Warren County, his legacy lives on.

"We're super excited, we've got a great turnout," said Gail Thomas, event director.

The 2019 Relay For Life is a nationwide fundraiser to remember those lost in the fight against cancer and raise money to fight for those still fighting.

"We plan year round for the relay, nine months, but this is our first year the relay has taken place at the Hot Rods Stadium," said Thomas.

"I've lost numerous members of my family, both on my mother's and father's side had cancer. My daughter is a 16-year survivor of cancer. then three years ago I was diagnosed with double types of stage four cancer," said Teresa Howard, currently fighting cancer.

"The only way we're going to cure this disease is by research and that's what the American Cancer Society does," said Thomas.

Over the last 20 years, the Warren County Relay for life has raised 4.5 million dollars and after this year's fundraising efforts make that about 5 million.

"So even if you can't make it out tonight, there is still going to be plenty of things, we're still going to have other events that you can still donate and help us fight this fight," said Thomas.

The 2019 Relay for Life is not only the largest relay for the American Cancer Society in the state, but it's also the biggest relay in the region covering six states.