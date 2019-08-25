2019 world's shortest caravan takes place in Bowling Green

The 2019 world's shortest caravan took place for the 25th annual National Corvette Museum Anniversary celebration.

"I call it the shortest caravan. It's more or less a team building exercise, it involves plant employees, museum employees, and any supporters of the museum," said Doug Johnson, a delivery team member.

With several corvettes lined up behind Johnson's car, the group took off with a steel body car rearing up the end.

Their journey began at Western Kentucky University's AG Farm and continued onto the Natcher Parkway. Then it was onto Interstate 65 until they reached the Corvette Museum exit.

Johnson said, "I always refer to these events as a mobile party." Even with all the rain today the mobile party wasn't stopped.

"Corvettes are just fun. I've always enjoyed looking at them. When I was able to get my first one was when I decided this is well worth the wait and just fun to drive," said Fred Kayser, Museum Ambassador with Corvettes Limited in Bowling green.

After cruising to the National Corvette Museum drivers and passengers paused to take a photo with their cars.

The National Corvette Museum's 25th Anniversary Celebration kicks off on August 28 and goes until August 31.