2020 Barren County clean up week is April 27 - May 1

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - 2020 Barren County clean up week is coming up.
County trucks and dumpsters will be at designated drop off locations from 7:30 am – 4 pm through the week of April 27 – May 1.
**Due to limited contact, you must be able to unload and place the trash in the provided dumpsters.**
This is a free service for all Barren county citizens.
Locations and dates include:
Hiseville, Mill Street. - Monday, April 27
Park City, Bells Tavern - Tuesday, April 28
Cave City Volunteer Fire Department - Tuesday, April 28
East Barren Volunteer Fire Department. - Wednesday, April 29
Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department - Thursday, April 30
Haywood Volunteer Fire Department. - Thursday, April 30
Temple Hill Fair Grounds. - Friday, May 1
South Barren Volunteer Fire Department (Steam Mill Rd.) - Friday, May 1
All small items must be bagged, NO LOOSE ITEMS, please.
Large items that will be accepted:
Appliances
Couches
Dressers
Mattresses
Recliners
Items that will not be accepted:
Tires
Batteries
Liquids
Oil
Pesticides
For questions and information, please call Barren County Solid Waste at (270) 651-3338.