2020 Barren County clean up week is April 27 - May 1

2020 Barren County clean up week is coming up.

County trucks and dumpsters will be at designated drop off locations from 7:30 am – 4 pm through the week of April 27 – May 1.

**Due to limited contact, you must be able to unload and place the trash in the provided dumpsters.**

This is a free service for all Barren county citizens.

Locations and dates include:

Hiseville, Mill Street. - Monday, April 27

Park City, Bells Tavern - Tuesday, April 28

Cave City Volunteer Fire Department - Tuesday, April 28

East Barren Volunteer Fire Department. - Wednesday, April 29

Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department - Thursday, April 30

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department. - Thursday, April 30

Temple Hill Fair Grounds. - Friday, May 1

South Barren Volunteer Fire Department (Steam Mill Rd.) - Friday, May 1

All small items must be bagged, NO LOOSE ITEMS, please.

Large items that will be accepted:

Appliances

Couches

Dressers

Mattresses

Recliners

Items that will not be accepted:

Tires

Batteries

Liquids

Oil

Pesticides

For questions and information, please call Barren County Solid Waste at (270) 651-3338.