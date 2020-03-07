2020 Builders Association Home Expo

The Home Expo showcases different booths and vendors and ways to spark up your home, adding to it or remodeling. All the vendors are mainly local.

Anita Napier from the Builders Association emphasized the importance of being local.

"I would just encourage people to come out because right here we have so many small businesses and you hear so much about let's help out our local partners, well this is the easiest way to do it, don't just order off Amazon. Come out here, meet face to face with the people in your community."

Some locals and vendors shared their thoughts on the Home Expo!

Home Expo hours are as follows:

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

10:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, March 8th, 2020

1:00pm- 5:00pm

Tickets can be purchased at the Sloan Convention Center where it is being held.