2020 Corvette C8's are available for deposits and down payments

Earlier this year General Motors revealed their new C8 engine for 2020 Corvettes. The C8 Powertrain development vehicle is on display at The National Corvette Museum for those who want to get a sneak peak at the new engine.

So far there have only been a few C8 models revealed to the public. Those being the 2020 Stingray Convertible, the 2020 Stingray Coop and the C8R, which is the race car that was revealed last week.

The C8 models are currently not in production, but if you are in the market for a new vehicle or maybe want to add to your Corvette collection you can put down a deposit and down payment now.

"So people can contact their dealerships see what kind of options they have, get their corvette and make their down payment and get ready and get excited for when they start making them at the plant,"said Mariah Hughes, Media and Communications Coordinator.

The C8 models are expected to start production in late 2019 or early 2020. Currently no Corvettes are being made at the plant right now, due to the UAW members being on strike.

