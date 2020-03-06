2020 Mid-South Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship welcomed to Bowling Green

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning welcoming the 2020 Mid-South Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournament to the area.

Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward thanked Houchens Industries, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and the Board of Commissioners, Judge Executive Mike Buchanon and Warren County Fiscal Court, Superintendent of Bowling Green Independent Schools Gary Fields and Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for their outstanding support.

The tournament kicks off at Bowling Green High School on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The tournament semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the semifinal winners squaring off in the championship game at 8 p.m. on Monday.

This year's tournament will be it's first held in Bowling Green.

