2020 Special Olympic Barren County Athlete's celebration party

The 2020 National Special Olympics Unified Partner Bowling Tournament in Reno, Nevada was recently canceled. Their send-off party is now a celebration of our "2020 Superstars."

Special Olympics North America had extensive discussions and determined that in the interest of the health and safety of all the athletes the event should be cancelled.

Even though the tournament is canceled, the community is still celebrating their accomplishments.

The original send-off party is now a 2020 Superstars celebration event.

The celebration is on Sunday between 2:30 and 4:00 p.m at Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow.