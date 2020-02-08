More than 350 Special Olympic athletes gathered in Bowling Green Saturday for the 2020 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Basketball Tournament.

35 teams took on the hardwood for a chance to punch their ticket to the state basketball tournament in Louisville this March.

In total, five Bowling Green teams competed, as well as four teams from Barren County, one from Ohio County, one from Muhlenberg County and one from Russellville.

Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state. This year alone 1,300 athletes will be competing on 116 teams statewide.

Regional tournaments determine which teams advance to the State Tournament. However, if the athletes don't qualify for the State Tournament they have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition.

"The State Tournament is held in March and in conjunction with that we have our State Skills Competition," said Hunter Brislin, Sports and Program Director. "All the teams that don't qualify through the regional bracket are able to do spot shot and dribbling and passing and all kinds of different skills."

The Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament will be held in Louisville March 14th through the 15th.