2020 St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking

Wednesday morning there was a groundbreaking ceremony held for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The house is located on Montrose Court in the McCoy Place subdivision.

During the last 15 years, 13 news has raised 9.3 million dollars for St. Jude

This year marks Darrel Sweet's 13th dream home.

"It's really important this year to be able to participate. So many people have come together, we see new and old faces like we mentioned to come together for a great common cause to support the St.Jude," said Darrel Sweets, Sweets Design Build INC. "To be able to help those that have cancer and catastrophic diseases. The mission speaks for itself we see the support from so many people that can get around that cause it's great."

This year's dream home will be an IFC house. IFC stands for Insulated Concrete Form house. There aren't many IFC houses in Bowling Green making it even more unique:

"One thing that is really cool about that is we have all competitors coming together for a common cause," added Sweets. "We have the concrete companies here local and they are all competitors but yet they are coming together and donating their time, their materials all for one cause. That is something you don't see a lot of."

Tickets for the dream home are expected to start being sold in early May.