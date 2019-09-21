21 annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

The 21st anniversary of the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, kicked off Saturday at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The step up walk is the largest annual fundraiser for down syndrome of South Central Kentucky This was the 8th year the event had been held at the Bowling Green Ballpark and for the first time there is now a 360 walk area around the park.

Saturday was the first time using the event name, Step Up for Down Syndrome.

"So this is our first year to do that. We are growing leaps and bounds and taking ownership of things like the walk, just helps people identify that yes this is a local community, this is a local organization, and this is ours," said Stephanie Morton, DSSKY Executive Director.

Many awards were given out from family of the year to teams that raised the most money. The team that came in first place raised over $22,000.

Also, each team had to show spirit through the walk and one team cheered the whole way around.

"A lot of our team Rhett supporters couldn't come today they had different things they had to be at but they were there in spirit with us. I think that gave us the spirit to chant through the whole walk. Everybody who supports my son means so much to me," said Lee Ann Flener, Vice President of DSSKY and mom of Rhett Flener.

This is team Rhett' s 4th year winning the spirit award at the walk.

The Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky hopes to announce on Monday how much money they raised from Saturday''s walk.