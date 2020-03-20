211 giving direction for coronavirus phone assistance

Bowling Green/Warren County continue the mission of protecting the

citizens of Warren County, by encouraging citizens to maintain the positive protective measures.

Warren County has received its second positive case in Warren county, as we all knew we would.

The citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County have done an outstanding job in fulfilling the best practices in reducing exposure laid out by the Barren River District Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Health.

Keep up the work to keep the cases as low as possible.

Kentucky 211 has stepped up to assist all South-Central Kentucky communities by providing information and phone numbers to the agencies that can best assist members of our community about the COVID-19 Virus and health related questions.

Please reach out and let “United way 211” assist you in finding the right person or agency to answer your questions.

Places such as local health departments, local emergency management offices, Kentucky Department of Health, local officials, and mental health assistance are just a few of the areas 211 can get you connected.