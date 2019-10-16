24th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Tournament returns to Crosswinds Golf Course

Junior Achievement’s Career & Workforce Invitational presented by M&L Electrical, Inc. is coming back to Bowling Green on October 25.

The event will benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky to help the non-profit organization reach its goal of impacting more than 12,700 area youth with programs on money, jobs, and business ownership this school year.

The JA Golf Invitational is known for its Hole-in-One Challenges, with any participant sinking an approved hole-in-one on the designated holes winning a prize.

The JA Golf Invitational is a one-day event with two sessions to choose from and teams can play in more than one session. Play is a four-person scramble format and cost is $400 per foursome. An entry form can be downloaded at www.jaforkids.com .

For questions about the event please call the Junior Achievement office at (270)782-0280. Tee times are still available and teams can register up until the tournament date.

Each player must provide a handicap with home course information. The tee time for Friday’s sessions are 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Players will receive a Russell golf shirt, premium goody bags plus breakfast from Wendy’s, lunch from Rafferty’s, drinks from Coca Cola and Smith Brothers Distributing, and a chance at door prizes drawn at each session. A trophy will be awarded to the overall Junior Achievement Golf Invitational Champion.