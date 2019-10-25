24th annual Junior Achievement’s Career & Workforce Invitational draws hundreds of golfers

Hundreds of golfers participated in Junior Achievement’s Career & Workforce Invitational on Friday.

The event helps the organization reach its goal of impacting more than 12,700 area youth with programs on money, jobs, and business ownership.

This is the 24th year for the event, which brings together many in the community for a good cause.

Organizers say the impact of Junior Achievements programs can be seen in children of all ages.

"The impact that we make every day among kids in our community is phenomenal," said Brandon Jones, Junior Achievement Board Member. "When you can go into a classroom and teach everywhere from kindergarten age kids all the way up to high school students the importance of being fiscally responsible with your money to teaching them how to properly give a good handshake."

Organizers say around 400 golfers participated in the event.

Those with Junior Achievement say they are always looking for classroom volunteers and anyone interested can find more information here.