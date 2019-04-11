26th Annual Women in the Arts Exhibit

The 29th Annual Women in the Arts Exhibit took place Thursday evening in Bowling Green.

The exhibit recognized and honored 71 women artists entering 137 pieces of work.

Several men, women, and art enthusiasts gathered in the Medical Center Auditorium in Downtown Bowling Green to take a look at the art work.

The work ranged from canvas paintings, watercolor, abstract designs, and photographs.

Peggy Truman was the overall winner with her horse racing painting, purchased by the Medical Center.

Ann Smith is a merit award winner for her "pig" piece. Smith said she gave up painting more than 30 years ago and just got back into it this year.

"So, what I would say to women out there is, you know, you have to listen to what your dream and your goal is on the inside, no matter what somebody tells you. Art is so subjective and you look at all the art that is here and it all is truly in the eye of the beholder," said Smith.

Several of the artists' work were for sale ranging from $25-$4,000.