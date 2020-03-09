27 charged in horse racing doping scheme

More than two dozen people have been charged with giving racehorses performance enhancing drugs to help them win prize money at races.

According to the indictment, the illegal doping scheme covered races in New York, New Hersey, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The scheme also reached to the United Arab Emirates.

Horse trainers, veterinarians, and drug distributors are accused of misleading and defrauding government agencies by disguising banned drugs with misleading labels.

Prosecutors in New York made the announcement Monday.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, says, “All involved in the cruel and systematic doping of race horses across the United States and indeed around the world using misbranded, adulterated, and dangerous performance enhancing drugs. This is the most far reaching prosecution of race horse doping in the history of the Department of Justice. The defendants who we charged today engaged in this conduct, not for the love of the sport, and certainly not out of care for the horses, but for money."

Prosecutors say those who took part in the scheme got richer off the horses’ improved racing records and prize money, which they got a cut of.

They didn’t say how many horses were believed to have died from the scheme.