2nd Annual Birdies for Brittney Golf Tournament scheduled

Brittney Gorman Parrish was a young Bowling Green woman known for giving back to her community. She passed away two years ago from leukemia, so to honor her legacy her father, Doug Gorman, created the Birdies for Brittney Golf Tournament to fund three $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who attend WKU, and a $7,500 gift to a local nonprofit.

"And so we picked three outstanding young women," said Gorman, "who really are making a difference already in the community, and trying to help them go to Brittney's alma mater, Western Kentucky University."

The Birdies for Brittney Golf Tournament is set for Monday September 9 at Indian Hills Country Club. And there will be a benefit concert the night before at Highland Stables, featuring Steve Gorman's band Trigger Hippy from Nashville.

