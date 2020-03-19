2nd Coronavirus case confirmed in Warren County

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating its 2nd case of COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus) in a Warren County resident. The patient is an 80-year-old female. Health officials are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the infected person. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Dr. Matthew L. Hunt, Health Department Director, says, “With more labs on board for testing, we were prepared for the number of cases to rise. This increase reinforces the need to follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation for Kentuckians to avoid gatherings both large and small.”

The health department recommends to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Practice social distancing by putting distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using an EPA-registered household disinfectant.