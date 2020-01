There's been another arrest in a Tompkinsville Murder Case.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Murrel Pruitt. James Eric Forrest is charged with first degree assault.

Police say the 64-year-old Pruitt was stabbed several times during a domestic dispute on West Carmen Street on January 9, 2020. Investigators say it was Pruitt's girlfriend, Joanne Tooley, who killed him.

The investigation is ongoing.