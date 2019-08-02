2nd class of medical students inducted in U.K College of Medicine Bowling Green Campus

On Friday the University of Kentucky college of Medicine Bowling Green campus inducted 30 new medical students. This is the college of medicine's 2nd class of medical students since the program first started.

The program is very competitive, out of 2,400 applicants only 30 are admitted into the program. This is the largest class to be inducted into the program thus far.

Some students in the program say they're going to stay and practice medicine right here in Bowling Green.

"I'm from Bowling Green, I went to Western Kentucky University. I love this area, I love the people here. So just the opportunity to stay around here would be awesome," said medical student, Joseph Mcintyre.

The medical students say all their hard work and efforts are finally paying off.

"Well it was a long road at first. A lot of stress, a lot of tears, a lot of studying and a lot of focusing. But now that I'm here it feels like a huge relief, but now I can focus on what i'm looking to do and that's help people around Kentucky," said medical student, Sydney Goff.

During the medical students 3 years in this program they will decide their specialty.