3 arrested in hostage standoff situation in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff's Department says around 7:30 Friday morning they responded to a call of someone possibly being held against their will at the Greenwood Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 5301 Scottsville Road.

After a short standoff, three subjects were arrested.

The suspects and their charges are as followed:

Alexander Maldonado, 36, of Bowling Green:

Robbery - 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree

David L. Mason, 37, of Bowling Green:

Robbery - 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree

Semir Mustafic, 30, of Jacksonville, FL:

Robbery - 1st Degree (Complicity)

Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree (Complicity)

The investigation is ongoing.