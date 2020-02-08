3 arrested in hostage standoff situation in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Warren County Sheriff's Department says around 7:30 Friday morning they responded to a call of someone possibly being held against their will at the Greenwood Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 5301 Scottsville Road.
After a short standoff, three subjects were arrested.
The suspects and their charges are as followed:
Alexander Maldonado, 36, of Bowling Green:
Robbery - 1st Degree
Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree
Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
David L. Mason, 37, of Bowling Green:
Robbery - 1st Degree
Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree
Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
Semir Mustafic, 30, of Jacksonville, FL:
Robbery - 1st Degree (Complicity)
Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree (Complicity)
The investigation is ongoing.