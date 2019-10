Bowling Green Police arrested three people Thursday, accusing them of being responsible for a rash of recent burglaries.

Seth Green, James Courtois, and Secia Navarro are facing multiple charges after police caught them with stolen property in their car. They sped off but police found them at Seth Green's mother's home.

The three suspects were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, and police are returning the recovered stolen items to their rightful owners.