3 arrested in Metcalfe County; $9,000 in equipment stolen from A&G Tree Services

3 people have been arrested in connection to equipment being stolen from a job site in Metcalfe County.

On Monday, August 12, 2019, Deputy Mike Burton was dispatched to Woods Road in the Knob Lick community of Metcalfe County in reference to a theft complaint. A representative of A&G Tree Services reported the theft of some logging equipment from a job site at that location. The equipment was valued at approximately $9000.

Through investigation, Deputy Burton was able to develop suspect(s) in the theft. While conducting the investigation on August 13, 2109, and attempting to locate suspects, Deputies Mike Burton, Jarrod Steele, and Sheriff Lonnie Hodges were able to locate Mitchell D. Cross and Randy T. Stephens after separate foot and vehicle pursuits. These events resulted in their arrests on that date.

On August 21, 2019, Deputies Steele and Burton were able to recover all the stolen property for A&G Tree Services. Deputy Burton continued to develop leads in the investigation.

On September 5, 2019, Deputy Burton’s investigation led to an arrest warrant for Adam D. Milton related to the theft of the equipment. Milton was lodged in the Barren County Jail. Additional arrests are anticipated in the future as this investigation concludes.

Mitchell D. Cross

• Fleeing or Evading the Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

• Fleeing or Evading the Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Randy T. Stephens

• Fleeing or Evading the Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Adam D. Milton

• Receiving Stolen Property, Under $10,000

