3 charged in death of Kentucky toddler attacked by dog

Three people have been indicted on charges in the death of a Kentucky toddler who was attacked by a dog.

News outlets report the boy's mother and the dog's owners shared the Louisville home where 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling was attacked. Twenty-five-year-old Jennifer Geiling was indicted Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide. Dog owners 50-year-old Jack Charping, Jr. and 53-year-old Sharon Charping were indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Louisville police responded to a report of a child inside a dog's mouth in May and the wounded Isaiah was hospitalized. Authorities said Isaiah later died from blunt force injuries.

Geiling and the Charpings are set to appear in court Monday. Louisville Metro Animal Services spokeswoman Teeya Barnes tells the Courier Journal that the dog still is in quarantine.