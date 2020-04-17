3 hunger relief charities to benefit from $500,000 donation

Three hunger-relief charities will benefit from a $500,000 donation by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. and Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Foundation in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Agriculture Department says the donation is the largest single private donation made as part of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles’ Kentucky Hunger Initiative launched in 2016. Farm Bureau President Mark Haney says the coronavirus pandemic is causing additional problems for people who were already having trouble getting enough to eat. The funds will go to Feeding Kentucky, Glean Kentucky and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry.

