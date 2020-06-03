3 men arrested for robbery after a high-speed chase in Hart County

Horse Cave Police charge three Louisville men with robbery after a high-speed chase on Highway 31-W.

Officers responded to an armed robbery in the area of Cave Street in Horse Cave at 6:11 p.m. Monday, and found three men had threatened a woman, her mother, and her child with a handgun. Two of the men stole the woman's car. The third man took off running.

Police say during the chase, speeds exceeded 120-miles-per-hour, with the suspects hitting several cars and a tractor, injuring two people, until the chase ended in Cave City.

Police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Whitworth, 19-year-old Tevon Warner, and 21-year-old Anthony Deweese, on a series of charges including robbery, assault, and wanton endangerment, and took them to the Hart County Jail.

