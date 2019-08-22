3 protesters arrested at Kentucky State Fair ham breakfast

Three people, including the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, were placed into handcuffs after they tried to enter the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair.

One of three photos posted on Twitter by the ACLU shows a man on the ground being handcuffed by Kentucky State Police troopers in a hallway outside the Country Ham Breakfast location.

The man is identified as Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign.

Another photo shows two women in handcuffs talking with one of three KSP troopers.

The women are identified as Sonja DeVries and Carla Wallace.

Kentucky State Police troopers placing a person, who they identified as Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign, into a police car after his arrest at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair. (Source: ACLU of Kentucky)

The ACLU of Kentucky Twitter page says Hartman was arrested and dragged out of the event after presenting his ticket to enter.

All three were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. DeVries and Wallace are charged with disorderly conduct and menacing, both misdemeanors.

Hartman’s charges were not yet listed on the LMDC website.