3 victims identified as local die in fatal crash Friday night

Three people were killed in a crash along Interstate 65 in Robertson County Friday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The fatal collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-65 northbound near mile marker 119, close to the Tennessee-Kentucky line.

Highway Patrol said two semi-trucks and a Nissan Versa were involved. All three people who died were in the Nissan, troopers explained.

The preliminary report said the victims were all from Kentucky. The report stated 58-year-old Michael Posey of Russellville, 53-year-old Shirley Posey of Bowling Green and 53-year-old Robin Cofer of Bowling Green died at the scene.

The first semi-truck was traveling northbound in the lane closest to the median. The Nissan and second semi-truck were both traveling southbound on I-65. The second semi-truck hit the back of the Nissan, causing the vehicle to go off the road– into the median and cut through going back into the first lane. The first semi-truck then hit the Nissan’s front end, causing both to go off the roadway on the left side and come to a rest in the median.

The inside lanes of the interstate, both north and south, were closed for hours as a result.

No further information was immediately released as the investigation is ongoing.