3 years in, no sign of Trump’s replacement for Obamacare

As a candidate for the White House, Donald Trump repeatedly promised that he would “immediately” replace President Barack Obama’s health care law with a plan of his own that would provide “insurance for everybody.”

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Source: Andrew Harnik)

Three years later, Trump still hasn’t managed to repeal and replace his predecessor’s big legislative achievement.

Now, as the 2020 campaign heats up, Democrats are intent on turning Republican-led efforts to dismantle the health care law into a central campaign issue.

The partisan battle over health care is further scrambled by a federal appeals court ruling this month striking down the Obamacare mandate that Americans carry health insurance.

