30 students selected as WKU Spirit Masters for 2020-2021

Thirty Western Kentucky University students have been selected as Spirit Masters, the official student ambassadors of WKU, for the 2020-2021 year.

Bailey Alexander, a sophomore from Danville who is majoring in English for Secondary Teachers.

Harper Anderson, a senior from Morehead who is majoring in Political Science and Criminology with a minor in Legal Studies.

Ann-Meguiar Bouldin, a senior from Russellville who is majoring in Secondary English Education with a minor in Marketing.

Abigail Canter, a sophomore from Shelbyville, Tennessee, who is majoring in Nursing (Pre-Nursing).

Haley Cooper, a senior from Bowling Green who is majoring in International Business.

John Downing, a sophomore from Bowling Green who is majoring in Accounting.

Ashira Gibbs, a freshman from Brentwood, Tennessee, who is majoring in Marketing with a minor in Dance.

Erin Gibson, a senior from Glendale who is majoring in Elementary Education.

Matthew Givens, a junior from Greensburg who is majoring in Sports Management and Finance with a minor in Economics.

Sarah Harne, a senior from Liberty who is majoring in Communication Disorders with a minor in American Sign Language.

William Harris, a senior from Glasgow who is majoring in Corporate and Organizational Communication with a minor in Social Media Marketing.

Michael Holt, a senior from Hodgenville who is majoring in Biology.

Kate Kaetzel, a junior from Santa Claus, Indiana, who is majoring in Accounting.

Natalie Kelley, a junior from Somerset who is majoring in Psychological Sciences (Developmental and Clinical Concentration)

Claire Linder, a junior from Louisville who is majoring in Mathematical Economics with a minor in Public Health Certificate.

Elizabeth Lyons, a senior from Danville who is majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Biology.

Karina Masih, a freshman from Park Hills who is majoring in Nursing (Pre-Nursing).

Elizabeth Medley, a junior from Springfield who is majoring in Broadcasting and Criminology.

Bailey Morris, a senior from Louisville who is majoring in Nursing with a minor in American Sign Language.

Hannah Nafziger, a junior from Glen Carbon, Illinois, who is majoring in Healthcare Administration with a minor in Business Administration.

Miles Newton, a sophomore from Bardstown who is majoring in Biology and Chemistry.

Patrice Powell, a freshman from Louisville who is majoring in Dietetics/Nutrition.

Shelby Robertson, a sophomore from Columbia who is majoring in Biology with a minor in Communication Studies.

Haley Roedder, a senior from Carmi, Illinois, who is majoring in Broadcasting with a minor in Legal Studies.

Adam Storms, a sophomore from Corbin who is majoring in Chemistry and Biology.

Caleb Tamminga, a senior from Glasgow who is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Psychological Science.

Karsyn Walling, a senior from Franklin, Tennessee, who is majoring in Marketing (Sales Concentration).

Jessica Wellum, a junior from Louisville who is majoring in Nursing.

Madison White, a senior from Willisburg who is majoring in Communication Disorders with a minor in Marketing.

Matthew Wininger, a sophomore from Bowling Green who is majoring in General Agriculture and Political Science with a minor in Sales.