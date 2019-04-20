30,000 eggs were spread across the field for the Bowling Green Hot Rod's Easterfest

Kids of all ages took the field to hunt some eggs filled with candy and toys.

The hunt was divided into three rounds. One for children up to 3-years-old, one for 4-7-year-old's and one for 8- to 12-year-old's.

The kids also got a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Bill Kennedy, who brought his four boys to the ballpark for Easterfest, says the weather could have been better, but he is glad he could take this time to spend with his kids.

"I just love family time together and the greatest thing in the world is your family. Around Easter it is wonderful, It's great, great for everyone to come out and enjoy their time," said Kennedy.

Easterfest also featured free concessions, a carousel, and a boys and girls bike giveaway for each age group.

