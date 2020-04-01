39 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District; Warren County up to 17 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, six of which have recovered.

Barren County has one, Butler County has one, Edmonson County has five, Logan County has three, Simpson County has 12, and Warren County has 17.

Our district has one death reported from COVID-19.

Barren River District Health Dept. says every Barren River District resident should take initiative by reporting large gatherings and non-compliance by calling the State Reporting Hotline: 1-833-597-2337, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line: 270-781-8039, or reporting online

It is crucial that we all continue to practice social distancing and follow guidelines from the state, Governor Andy Beshear, and the CDC.

In order to flatten the curve, we must understand how the virus spreads.

Here is what we have learned about how the virus spreads so far:

 Person-to-person spread

o The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person

o Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)

o Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes o These droplets can be inhaled into the lungs, or land in the mouths of people nearby

o Although it isn’t thought to be the main source of the virus spreading, it is possible that people can spread the virus before they show symptoms

o People who have the virus are thought to be most contagious when they are experiencing symptoms

 Contaminated surfaces or objects

o It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads