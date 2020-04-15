3rd person dies from COVID-19 in Adair County

The Adair County Fiscal Court announced a 3rd death related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

The resident was a resident of Summit Manor Nursing Home.

There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Adair County Wednesday.

The county has a total of 46 COVID-19 cases with 3 being released from isolation and 3 deaths.

We have 40 active cases with 33 on home or Summit Manor Nursing Home isolation. 7 people are currently still hospitalized, according to Adair County Fiscal Court.

They encouraged the community to turn on green lights for the ones who have lost the fight.