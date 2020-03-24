4-star Zion Harmon picks WKU over Kansas, Maryland etc

Head coach Rick Stansbury and his coaching staff does it again on the recruiting trail as they get a commitment from the #1 player in the state of KY, Zion Harmon.

Harmon is a consensus 4-star prospect and chose the Hilltoppers over Kansas, Seton Hall, Maryland, and Murray State.

Many of you will remember Harmon as an 8th grader who helped lead the Bowling Green Purples to a state championship back in 2017.

Harmon has had an unconventional high school career here in the bluegrass state. the 5'10 PG has played for three different high schools. He spent this past season averaging 25 points per game for Marshall County. He helped lead the Marshals to a 23-11 record and their first appearance ever in the 1st region championship game.

As of right now, Harmon is a recruit in the class of 2021, but we could see him reclassify to join the class of 2020.

Zion is the latest in a string of 4/5 star recruits to commit to WKU under the Rick Stansbury era. This list includes Charles Bassey (2018), Dalano Banton (2018), Mitchell Robinson (2017), Josh Anderson (2017) and Moustapha Diagne (2015).